Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Invests $985,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 74,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 769,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,061,000 after purchasing an additional 234,755 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,776,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,169,000 after acquiring an additional 698,643 shares during the period.

SPYV opened at $32.63 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.1945 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

