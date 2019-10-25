Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 53,219 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 447,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 66,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV opened at $74.50 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.35.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.