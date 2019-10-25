Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after buying an additional 38,109,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,950,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,992,000 after buying an additional 100,636 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,767,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,825,000 after buying an additional 127,070 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,794,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,124,000 after buying an additional 226,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,743,000 after buying an additional 214,053 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day moving average is $64.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $67.08.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.