Cedar Wealth Management LLC Buys 455 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Kroger accounts for about 0.4% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,715,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,626,000 after acquiring an additional 114,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,689,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,585 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,935,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,561,000 after acquiring an additional 50,031 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kroger by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,846,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,721,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,930,000 after acquiring an additional 736,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $41,648.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 324,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,578,570.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 68,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,774,225.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 295,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,189 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KR opened at $24.93 on Friday. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Kroger’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.37.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

