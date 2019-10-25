Cedar Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,552 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 20.9% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $31,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich now owns 112,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.56.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.