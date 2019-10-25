Cedar Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 428.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 49.6% during the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 299.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $35.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $681,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.