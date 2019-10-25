Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at Deutsche Bank

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.

CE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Celanese from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Vertical Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Celanese from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.89.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.74. 16,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Celanese has a 1-year low of $82.91 and a 1-year high of $127.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.03. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

