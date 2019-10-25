Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Celestica Inc (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS)’s share price traded down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.76 and last traded at C$8.04, 311,847 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 212,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.99.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.29. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 7.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.05.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.95 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Celestica Inc will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica (TSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

