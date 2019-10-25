Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CVCY. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of CVCY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.23. 17,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $21.75.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 103.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

