Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays downgraded Charles Schwab from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.38.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $41.19. The stock had a trading volume of 976,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,454,860. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $4,225,313.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $191,293.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,211,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,665,804,000 after acquiring an additional 794,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,824 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 22,116,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,845,000 after acquiring an additional 256,759 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,812,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,714,000 after acquiring an additional 104,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,885,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,518 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

