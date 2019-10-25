Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CHTR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Nomura upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.45.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $27.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $462.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,254,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,925. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $272.91 and a 12 month high of $469.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $425.65 and its 200 day moving average is $395.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,879.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,278,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,045,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,243,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,908,000 after buying an additional 58,473 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,238,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,751,000 after buying an additional 381,226 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,889,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,937,000 after buying an additional 42,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,444,000 after buying an additional 16,961 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

