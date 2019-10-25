ChatCoin (CHAT) Tops One Day Volume of $50,767.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 25th. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $50,767.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi, Coinnest and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00032922 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00078303 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00101453 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,674.92 or 0.99669761 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000548 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, LBank, EXX, Binance, OKEx, Huobi, BigONE, HitBTC and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.