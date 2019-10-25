Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. is a Delaware limited partnership recently formed by Cheniere Energy, Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. CEP will develop, own and operate the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal currently under construction in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine Pass Channel. CEP’s primary business objectives are to complete construction of the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal and, thereafter, to generate stable cash flows sufficient to pay the initial quarterly distribution to the unitholders and, over time, to increase their quarterly cash distribution. “

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.44.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 110,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,245. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.38. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.