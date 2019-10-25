Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Trading Up 5.3%

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.10 and last traded at $81.06, approximately 431,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 712,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. DA Davidson set a $135.00 target price on Childrens Place and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Childrens Place to $106.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on Childrens Place and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Childrens Place from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Childrens Place from $128.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average of $92.74.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Childrens Place’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Childrens Place by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Childrens Place by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Childrens Place by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

