Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stake Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,956,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chimerix by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,386,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after purchasing an additional 169,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chimerix by 32.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,760,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Chimerix by 23.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 642,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 120,092 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chimerix by 15.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 557,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 74,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Chimerix by 18.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 443,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 69,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Chimerix from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Chimerix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

CMRX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. 31,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.40. Chimerix Inc has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 38.70% and a negative net margin of 729.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chimerix Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

