Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 792,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the previous session’s volume of 196,489 shares.The stock last traded at $1.39 and had previously closed at $1.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative return on equity of 59.94% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter.

About Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET)

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

