CIBC Increases Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$40.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s previous close.

CU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. CSFB raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.50 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.21.

Shares of CU opened at C$38.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.39. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$30.03 and a 12-month high of C$39.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.65.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$902.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.0789186 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Brian P. Shkrobot sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total value of C$74,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$141,064. Also, Director Robert John Normand sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.45, for a total transaction of C$109,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$701,771.85.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

