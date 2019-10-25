CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 414,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 41,676 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 202,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 348,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,564,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,789,000 after buying an additional 132,764 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a market cap of $407.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 42.79%. The business had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACBI. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

