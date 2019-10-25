CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.66

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and traded as high as $0.64. CIBT Education Group shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 3,650 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.45 target price (down previously from C$1.55) on shares of CIBT Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get CIBT Education Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.72. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 million and a P/E ratio of 4.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.64.

In other CIBT Education Group news, insider CIBT Education Group Inc bought 141,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,178,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,328,580. Insiders have acquired 651,500 shares of company stock valued at $429,680 in the last quarter.

About CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA)

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.