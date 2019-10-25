CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on CIRCOR International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Sidoti upgraded CIRCOR International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

CIRCOR International stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. 71,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,643. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $756.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $269.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after acquiring an additional 126,960 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,025,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,913,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,018,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.