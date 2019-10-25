Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CIVB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Civista Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, July 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Civista Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Civista Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Civista Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

CIVB traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.46. 27,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,784. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $349.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.83. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.62 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 20.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

