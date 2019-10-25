Clarius Group LLC Invests $213,000 in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,072.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 286,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,655,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 494,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $154.44 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $145.28 and a 1-year high of $191.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.31 and a 200-day moving average of $161.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.49% and a net margin of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Citigroup lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $218.00 price target on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.30.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

