Clarius Group LLC Invests $258,000 in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 72,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $53.71 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27.

