Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14,936.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,131,000 after buying an additional 2,292,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after buying an additional 532,371 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,555,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,826,000 after buying an additional 477,100 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $82,521,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,238,000 after buying an additional 335,938 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.75.

VRTX stock opened at $194.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $151.80 and a 1-year high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $941.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 107,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $20,487,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,707 shares in the company, valued at $33,954,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $31,792.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,470.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,405 shares of company stock valued at $33,060,199 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

