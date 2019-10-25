Clean Yield Group Purchases New Position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pension Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,184,000.

Shares of EDC stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $55.46 and a 12-month high of $90.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.57.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0429 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

