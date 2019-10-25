Clean Yield Group Sells 15,312 Shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Clean Yield Group decreased its holdings in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,312 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Symantec were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYMC. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in Symantec during the second quarter worth about $2,778,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Symantec during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Symantec by 24.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 74,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Symantec by 5.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Symantec by 17.2% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 252,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Symantec in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Symantec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 target price on Symantec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Symantec has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.82.

In other news, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $223,662.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,325,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,427,431.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,520.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,022 shares of company stock worth $678,825. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SYMC stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. Symantec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Symantec Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

