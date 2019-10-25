CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CEO. CICC Research upgraded CNOOC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered CNOOC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNOOC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Shares of CEO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.13. The stock had a trading volume of 70,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,224. The company has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CNOOC has a fifty-two week low of $139.77 and a fifty-two week high of $193.66.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $4.2068 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

