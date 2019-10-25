Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 30.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,829,000 after purchasing an additional 665,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Match Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,207,000 after purchasing an additional 425,333 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 538,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,197,000 after purchasing an additional 271,287 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Match Group by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,899,000 after purchasing an additional 233,918 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in Match Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,041,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,053,000 after purchasing an additional 202,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average is $72.48. Match Group Inc has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 166.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 7,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $596,245.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,607.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 24,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $2,010,212.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,565.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Match Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Match Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

