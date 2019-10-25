Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,944 Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $5,699,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 258.4% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 376,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 271,215 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,102,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 47,021 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $4.24 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $4.31.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

