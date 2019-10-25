Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives GBX 3,178.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,178.33 ($41.53).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCH. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital began coverage on Coca Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,335 ($43.58) price objective on the stock.

Get Coca Cola HBC alerts:

Shares of LON CCH traded down GBX 78 ($1.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,327 ($30.41). 733,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,987. Coca Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,224 ($29.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,094 ($40.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,588.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,735.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.24.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 154 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,644 ($34.55) per share, for a total transaction of £4,071.76 ($5,320.48). Insiders have bought a total of 474 shares of company stock worth $1,232,490 over the last quarter.

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.