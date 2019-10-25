Cochlear (ASX:COH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $200.74

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $200.74 and traded as high as $208.17. Cochlear shares last traded at $207.42, with a volume of 117,861 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.02. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$209.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$200.74.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Cochlear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.82%.

In other news, insider Dig Howitt 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. Also, insider Shah Abbas Hussain acquired 160 shares of Cochlear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$217.18 ($154.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,748.00 ($24,643.97).

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.

