Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,766 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 10,183 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $22,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 137.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.7% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $29,059.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $62,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,337. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.64. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.