Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $662,915,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 354.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,652,397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $675,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307,253 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,091.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $145,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,776 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 481.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,136,682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $135,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,100,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,108 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In related news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $67,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,119,005.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,337 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.66. 8,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,630. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

