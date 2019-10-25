Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In related news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $2,486,576.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,750.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $1,219,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,029,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,766,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 567,548 shares of company stock valued at $40,703,240. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.68. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

