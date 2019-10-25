Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) Shares Down 7.1%

Colibri Resource Corp. (CVE:CBI) shares were down 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 2,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 72,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 350.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45.

Colibri Resource Company Profile (CVE:CBI)

Colibri Resource Corporation, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Pilar gold project that covers an area of 145 hectares located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

