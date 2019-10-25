Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on Colony Credit Real Estate and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NYSE CLNC traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. 7,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,408. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 269.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. Analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 248.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.2% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 206.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 45,210 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 5.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

