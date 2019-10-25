Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.65. 374,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,865. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.73. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

