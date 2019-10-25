Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Columbia Property Trust updated its FY19 guidance to $1.47-1.49 EPS.

CXP traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,915. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

