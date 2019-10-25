Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $706.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIX traded up $4.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.57. 741,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 5,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $230,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III bought 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.39 per share, for a total transaction of $103,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,572.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $623,570. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

