Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 2,386 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in EQT were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of EQT by 1.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 47,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EQT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in EQT by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 103,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in EQT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 325,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of EQT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

NYSE EQT opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12. EQT Co. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $21.86.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $958.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.