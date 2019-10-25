Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 264 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Allstate were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 100.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allstate news, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 27,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $2,994,495.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Jane Fortin sold 9,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,018,444.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,131.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,783 shares of company stock worth $10,472,581 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of ALL opened at $108.26 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $109.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.99.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

