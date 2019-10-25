Community Bank N.A. Acquires 575 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,705 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 2.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 6.2% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.55. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Cfra set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.35.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

