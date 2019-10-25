Community Bank N.A. Sells 575 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,874 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in Walmart by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 12,509 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 15,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,495,369 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,150,000 after purchasing an additional 106,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT opened at $119.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $340.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.97. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $120.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.48.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.