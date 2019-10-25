Community Bank N.A. Sells 622 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.5% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 9,617.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,183,000 after buying an additional 9,669,780 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 13,410.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,806,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,626,000 after buying an additional 1,792,893 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 20.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,887,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,362,000 after buying an additional 1,528,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $16,182,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP opened at $137.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.66 and a 200 day moving average of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.03 and a fifty-two week high of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

