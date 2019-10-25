Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.82

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.82 and last traded at $67.73, with a volume of 15503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.41.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBU shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.57. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

