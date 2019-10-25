Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

CYH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

In related news, CEO Wayne T. Smith purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,388,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,132,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,232,843.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin C. Fordham purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $46,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 184,416 shares in the company, valued at $341,169.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,491,500. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYH. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 180,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 66,922 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 74,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CYH traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,415. The stock has a market cap of $505.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.37. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

