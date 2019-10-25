Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. Compugen has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Compugen by 115.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Compugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Compugen by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Compugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

