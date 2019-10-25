COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCOR shares. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price target on shares of COMSCORE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Aegis set a $6.00 price target on shares of COMSCORE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMSCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 965,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,390. COMSCORE has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $23.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.33). The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. COMSCORE’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in COMSCORE during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in COMSCORE during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in COMSCORE during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in COMSCORE during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in COMSCORE by 11.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

About COMSCORE

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

