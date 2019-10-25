Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,440,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 107.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,663,000 after buying an additional 3,445,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,855,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,759,000 after buying an additional 874,779 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 91.6% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,244,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after buying an additional 594,957 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 78.7% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 959,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after buying an additional 422,438 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 955,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,569. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $809,069.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,939. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny sold 20,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $549,572.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,710 shares of company stock worth $2,122,381. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

