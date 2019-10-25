Conceal Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. During the last week, Conceal has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001764 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Sistemkoin, Graviex and TradeOgre. Conceal has a market cap of $753,197.00 and approximately $121,075.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00800990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035852 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00165701 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005425 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00076214 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002497 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

Conceal's total supply is 14,643,826 coins and its circulating supply is 5,128,544 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Conceal's official website is conceal.network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

